Barclays Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCOM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,429,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,862,000 after buying an additional 3,355,133 shares during the period. Serenity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,276,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,526,000 after buying an additional 2,793,772 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,517,000 after buying an additional 2,108,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

