Bank of America Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to “Buy”

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.50. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

NYSE:PEB opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

