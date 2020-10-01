Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.81.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,973.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

