Bank of America Begins Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPCE. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 277.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 294.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 5,136.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,442,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,917,000 after buying an additional 2,396,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

