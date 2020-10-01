Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis cut their target price on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares during the quarter. Avinger makes up about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

