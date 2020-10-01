Avient Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. G.Research also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

AVNT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

AVNT opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.75 million. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

