Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.52

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 53090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock worth $801,411,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Avantor by 17.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 116.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

