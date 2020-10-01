Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.52

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 53090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.
AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.05.
In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock worth $801,411,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Avantor by 17.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 116.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.