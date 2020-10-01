Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Senior Officer Sells C$114,660.00 in Stock

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Senior Officer Stacy Jennifer Rowa sold 45,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.55, for a total transaction of C$114,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,946.48.

Shares of AUG stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. Auryn Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.16.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Research analysts expect that Auryn Resources Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Auryn Resources from C$3.15 to C$3.10 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

