Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $178,833.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00261824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.01617070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00182547 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

