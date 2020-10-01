Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $182.27

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.27 and traded as high as $198.58. Athelney Trust shares last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 5,130 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.66. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Athelney Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

