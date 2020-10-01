AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.39) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,420 ($110.02).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,457 ($110.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,464.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,237.73. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.24). The firm has a market cap of $110.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

