ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $74.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Investec upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of ASOMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.76 and a beta of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

