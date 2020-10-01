ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHKSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR alerts:

AHKSY opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.