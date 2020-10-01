Artis Turba (ARTIS) Tops One Day Volume of $872.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Artis Turba has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $110,593.92 and $872.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00266255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.01621844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00183958 BTC.

Artis Turba Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba . The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

