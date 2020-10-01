ArtByte (ABY) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00440788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002814 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

