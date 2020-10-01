Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Releases Earnings Results

Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Armadale Capital stock opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00. Armadale Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

