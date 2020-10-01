Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Aquila Resources Inc (TSE:AQA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. Aquila Resources shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 47,024 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53.

Aquila Resources (TSE:AQA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aquila Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

