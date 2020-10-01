Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.86 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.73.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

