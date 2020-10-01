Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at JMP Securities

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $163.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.73.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.