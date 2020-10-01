Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.29

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $7.92. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 12,543 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 15.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $695.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.55.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Glenn Rice sold 168,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total value of C$1,430,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,520,019.81. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Kwok Lee Chow sold 126,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$1,072,877.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,846 shares in the company, valued at C$1,972,205.62.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

