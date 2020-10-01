apM Coin Price Tops $0.0846 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One apM Coin token can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $30.63 million and $7.96 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.99 or 0.05409226 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032705 BTC.

About apM Coin

APM is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.