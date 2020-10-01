Antony C. Ball Buys 97,342 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball acquired 97,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $304,680.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UEPS stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $192.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 70.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.