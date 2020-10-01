ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

ANSYS stock opened at $327.23 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

