Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $4.33. Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.