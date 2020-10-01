Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

ANDHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company.

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $19.11.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

