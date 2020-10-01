Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$22.54

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.54.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Pi Financial raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities cut MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of MAG opened at C$21.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a current ratio of 116.52. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.33 and a 52-week high of C$24.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.56, for a total transaction of C$1,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,796. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.93, for a total value of C$86,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at C$2,315,059.99. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,900 shares of company stock worth $4,104,628.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

