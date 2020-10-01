Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $17.02

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.95. 154,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,804,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

