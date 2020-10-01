Analysts Set J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) PT at $115.73

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $115.52 on Monday. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.23.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

