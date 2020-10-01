Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$375.92

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$375.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching C$406.40. The stock had a trading volume of 121,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,803. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$410.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$393.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$347.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

