Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $16.22

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ARCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,631.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Rosen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,534,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,748,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 540,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

