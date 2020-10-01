Analysts Set Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $477.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,482.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $312,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

