Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.77). Talos Energy posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.88 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NYSE:TALO opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $470.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.23. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,537.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 25.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the period.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

