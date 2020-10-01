Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 606.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13). The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 26.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

NYSE:AGS opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $126.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.80. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 131.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 944,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 535,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 788.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 279,562 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 232.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 226,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

