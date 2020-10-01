AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $291,737.40 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gina Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 124.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 324.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

