Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $194.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective cut by CSFB from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $154.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.