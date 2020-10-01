Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 623,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,333,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $195,959,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 672,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,698,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $236.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.16. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

