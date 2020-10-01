AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) vs. G Willi-Food International (NYSE:WILC) Head-To-Head Contrast

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) and G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMCON Distributing and G Willi-Food International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCON Distributing 0.17% 4.01% 1.55% G Willi-Food International 9.51% 8.32% 7.68%

Volatility & Risk

AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMCON Distributing and G Willi-Food International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCON Distributing $1.39 billion 0.03 $3.20 million N/A N/A G Willi-Food International $114.48 million 2.28 $14.90 million N/A N/A

G Willi-Food International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMCON Distributing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AMCON Distributing and G Willi-Food International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A G Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

G Willi-Food International beats AMCON Distributing on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. As of November 8, 2019, it operated 22 retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon. The company also provides canned fruits that include pineapple, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oil; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spreads, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternatives, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soups, frozen edamame soybeans, freeze dried instant coffee, bagels, breadstick, coffee creamers, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauces, corn flour, rice, rice sticks, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, couscous, tortilla, dried apples snacks, deserts, and light and alcoholic beverages. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. markets its products under the Willi-Food, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, Say cheese, and Emma brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

