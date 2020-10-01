Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAL. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

AMAL opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 164.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

