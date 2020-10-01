Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. The business had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 390,978 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

