Alpha Token (A) Achieves Market Capitalization of $316,850.49

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar. One Alpha Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, CoinLim and EtherFlyer. Alpha Token has a market cap of $316,850.49 and $1,466.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,231,759 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, EtherFlyer and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

