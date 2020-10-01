Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.73. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,924 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.52. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.39 million during the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

