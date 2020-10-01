Almirall SA (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Almirall SA (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LBTSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Almirall from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Almirall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

LBTSF stock remained flat at $$11.67 during midday trading on Thursday. Almirall has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis; and central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

