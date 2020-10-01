Alison Taylor Love Acquires 800 Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Stock

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Director Alison Taylor Love purchased 800 shares of Inter Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.63 per share, with a total value of C$10,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,657.68.

IPL stock opened at C$13.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.08. Inter Pipeline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPL. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.66.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

