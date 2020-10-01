Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $293.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.39. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

