Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Issues Earnings Results

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $375.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.16. Alfa Financial Software has a 1 year low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.20 ($1.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

