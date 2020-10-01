Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Cap of $16.83 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00638237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00074450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00052762 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,281,168 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

