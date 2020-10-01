Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $117.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,576. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,233 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3,073.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.