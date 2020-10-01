Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $305.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the fiscal fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2020. It is also seeing positive impact of its productivity actions. Also, it is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Air Products has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, it faces challenges from lower merchant volumes in the Americas and EMEA. Lower industrial activities due to coronavirus-induced disruptions are hurting volumes. The company is also exposed to headwind from unfavorable currency swings. Higher maintenance costs are also likely to hurt margins in the fiscal fourth quarter. High debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns.”

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.44.

Shares of APD stock opened at $297.86 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.74.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 83.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

