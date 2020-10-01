Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.50 by HSBC

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €2.50 ($2.94) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.59 ($5.40).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

EPA AF opened at €2.96 ($3.48) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €3.67 and its 200-day moving average is €4.24.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.