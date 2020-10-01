Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce ($1.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.31). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $35.40. 8,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,562. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 414,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after buying an additional 337,397 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $17,326,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,964,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 202,645 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

